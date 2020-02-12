Commentary: Economy not as rosy as Trump proclaims

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The widely read Bloomberg economic survey late last year ran an analysis under this headline: “Trump Boasts on Economy Undercut by Weak Middle-Class Pay Gains,” citing the U.S. Census Bureau as its source.

“By several measures, middle-class Americans’ incomes have risen more slowly under Trump than during Barack Obama’s final years — hardly a period renowned for gangbuster pay increases.

Workers should finally be getting big raises with the unemployment rate down to 3.5%,” the newsletter observed near the end of last year.”

“Trump often claims that wage gains have picked up since he took office. But once inflation is factored in, overall progress on wages doesn’t look much different,” the outlet added later. “Real average hourly earnings under Trump have grown at an annual rate of 1.1% through September versus during Obama’s second term.”

Despite Trump’s persistent claims that he has given our country the best economy ever, the statistics don’t support that assertion.