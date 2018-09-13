It’s so easy these days to despair about the future of our country. It feels like half the people I run into just want to pull the covers over their heads and ignore the news.
There’s dysfunction at the highest levels of government. Congress is polarized, hamstrung, and ineffective. We’re subject to Russian election hacking with very little visible effort on the part of the federal government to do something about it. Dozens of vital issues, from economic inequality to cyber-security, are going largely unaddressed.
So it might seem odd for me to suggest that we take a step back and count our blessings. But that’s exactly what I believe we need to do right now.
Our history should give us a shot of confidence. We have overcome formidable challenges: a civil war, two world wars, recessions and depressions, and through it all, America has not just survived, but improved. In my working lifetime, I have seen this country become a better place, plain and simple.
We have greatly improved the life of many older Americans with programs like Social Security and Medicare. We’ve improved the lives of many younger people with college scholarships and wider opportunities. Women and minorities have had doors opened to them like never before, even if there’s still room to improve.
And perhaps most important, we have created a country where everyone has a chance to become the best she or he can be. There’s much room for improvement here, too, but there are plenty of people who’ve managed to get ahead in life even though the cards were stacked against them.
We should not sound arrogant, and we should acknowledge our mistakes, but we have much to be proud of in our record as a nation.
I don’t want to suggest we don’t have big problems. Of course we do.
But to confront these problems, and to start to forge solutions, you have to have a measure of confidence in the system through which we’ll address them. And in this regard, our history should give us a boost. My impression is we need it.
