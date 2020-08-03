Commentary: If you value essential workers, raise the minimum wage

The federal minimum wage amounts to just $15,080 a year for full-time work. Millions of people working for low pay at the minimum wage and above it couldn’t make ends meet even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Local businesses depend on local customers who make enough to buy what they are selling — from food and clothes to haircuts and car repairs. Raising the minimum wage will give needed raises to workers who will then have more to spend as customers.

Consumer spending makes up about 70% of our economy. Raising pay at the bottom is a very efficient way to lift the economy since it puts money in the pockets of people who most need to spend it.

Many businesses support raising the minimum wage. They have seen the benefits of higher pay in lower worker turnover, reduced hiring and training costs, lower error rates, increased productivity and greater customer satisfaction. They know it will increase consumer spending and help level the playing field.

“People can’t spend money at local businesses like mine if they don’t have it, which is why raising the minimum wage is all the more important now,” says Michael O’Connor, a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania, where the minimum wage is still $7.25.