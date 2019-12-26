Commentary: Impeachment, lies, and CNN

Did a little traveling last week, which meant that I also watched a bit of CNN. It was hard to avoid.

They presented an excellent program of the history of presidential impeachment. It was informative and well presented. The thesis advanced was that impeachment is not a good idea. It has some very bad consequences, and should be avoided. They reviewed every example of presidential impeachment, with special emphasis on Andrew Johnson as an example of a president who was disliked by almost everyone, had policies the other politicians and much of the public found abhorrent, and the ruling party wanted gone. Still, he was not removed from office and the program noted the correctness of that decision.

There were two interesting distractions to what was otherwise a good presentation, and both pointed out what is wrong with much of the media. First, they never mentioned John F. Kennedy’s book titled Profiles in Courage. That seemed odd since it was about the impeachment of Johnson and it praised the courage of the lone politician who stood up in the face of overwhelming criticism, and his “courageous” vote which kept Johnson from being removed from office.