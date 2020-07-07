Commentary: Keep your business going during these difficult times

If you’re among the millions of American small business owners worried about being able to pay your bills — or even stay in business — during this challenging period, you’re likely wondering how assistance from the U.S. government can help. Here is information on three programs that may be available to you, depending on your circumstances:

1. The Paycheck Protection Program

This was a major element of the fiscal stimulus act passed by Congress, designed to help small businesses. You can apply through a bank for a government loan to help keep your business operating. If the funds are used to cover payroll costs and other necessary expenses like rent and utilities, the loan may be forgiven in part or entirely. This program works best if you are still able to keep your business operating and some of your staff employed. If you’ve been forced to shut down completely and laid off your workforce without a clear idea of when you can be up and running again, it may prove less beneficial. Congress has added more funding for the program, but the demand for loans among businesses is strong, and to date only a finite amount of dollars are available.