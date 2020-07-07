Commentary: Name changes and Social Security

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Are you changing your name? If so, let Social Security know so we can update your information, send you a corrected card, and make sure you get the benefits you’ve earned.

To change your name on your card, you must show us documents proving your legal name change and identity. If you are a U.S. citizen, you also must show us a document proving your U.S. citizenship, if it is not already in our records. You must present original documents or copies certified by the agency that issued them. We can’t accept photocopies or notarized copies.

To prove your legal name change, you must show one of the following documents:

marriage document;divorce decree;certificate of naturalization showing a new name; orcourt order for a name change.

To prove your identity, you must show an unexpired document showing your name, identifying information, and photograph, such as one of the following:

U.S. driver’s license;state-issued non-driver’s identification card; orU.S. passport.

If you don’t have one of those documents available, we may be able to accept your:

employer identification card;school ID card;insurance card; orU.S. military identification card.