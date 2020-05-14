Commentary: Now that's really scary

“It’s scary going to work,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CBS. “I think that I’d be a lot safer if I was sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing.”

Hassett’s comment cogently captures the mood of the country. Even though President Trump, backed by some slavish Republican governors, is ardently urging a return to normal life, most Americans are still too skittish to follow his lead.

We know how to respond to, say, a devasting hurricane, or even a terrorist assault like 9/11. But this silent, sinister pandemic is so different, and so unnerving, that it’s shaken the country to the core. In the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll, 3 out of 4 voters say slowing the spread of the virus should be the top national priority, even if that means keeping most businesses closed. Only 1 in 4 favor Trump’s position, a rapid reopening that could lead to more infections.

But Hassett is frightened in another way, or at least should be. He’s a first-rate economist (and a personal friend; we coached a Little League baseball team together), but he’s working for a president who denies basic science, who traffics in “alternative facts,” and who refuses to recognize reality when it contradicts his personal prejudices or political self-interest.