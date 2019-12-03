Commentary: Obama's health care promise was a lie. Democrats are at it again.

But if tens of millions of Americans under 65 sign up for a public option, the population requiring subsidies will expand dramatically, while the source of private revenue will dry up. To stay afloat, doctors and hospitals will have to charge even higher prices to private insurers, which in turn will force insurers to raise prices and reduce services — making it harder for them to compete with the government for customers. A death spiral for private insurance will ensue. The higher private insurance premiums go, the more people will be pushed into the public option — until eventually the private option all but disappears.

In other words, the end result of Medicare for All and “Medicare for All Who Want It” is exactly the same: the elimination of private insurance. It’s only a question of whether it is eliminated instantly or dies a slow, painful death. Honest people on the left admit this. The New Republic’s Libby Watson recently pointed out that Biden and Buttigieg are pushing “the big lie that by creating a public option, we can maintain private insurance” and asked “if the goal is to slowly smother private insurance, why promise that people can keep their plans that they like — plans that you intend to ultimately kill?” Good question. The answer is: Because if they are honest, the American people will reject their plan.

So, when you hear Democrats promising you can keep your health plan, they are lying — just like Obama was 10 years ago. As the saying goes, fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. If you buy the same lie a second time, you have no one to blame but yourself.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0