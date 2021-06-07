Commentary: Patent protection needs a shot in the arm

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 has killed 3.2 million people worldwide. Comparatively, WHO statistics also report that heart disease killed 8.9 million people in 2019 alone. Heart disease is the leading cause of death globally and impacts countries in low, medium, and high economic classifications. That’s a health crisis by any definition. This is not to minimize the horrific nature of the pandemic but to demonstrate the nature of what may constitute a medical crisis. Using the IP waiver argument, any new compound developed for the treatment of heart disease should immediately be available for manufacture by anyone, anywhere.

Given the amazing innovation produced in the pharmaceutical industry it is also conceivable that a cure for something as cruel as Alzheimer’s disease could be possible. Should that compound also be made “IP free”? How about cancer treatments? While the WTO and some of its member nations like the United States view the current proposal through the narrow lens of COVID, a waiver of IP rights sets a precedent for the next pandemic, disease, or medical emergency. Does anyone think the COVID IP waiver (or any IP waiver for that matter), once enacted, would ever be rescinded? An IP waiver could also have a ripple into other industries whose technology, processes, or products could be deemed essential.

The United States has long been the standard-bearer for the protection of IP. Even in the face of a global pandemic, the fact that a debate around waiving patent protection has emerged is troubling; and the fact that the United States has endorsed such a move is even more alarming. Getting as many vaccinations to as many people as fast as possible is the correct goal. Focusing on efficient global supply chains, increasing manufacturing capacity, reducing regulatory hurdles, and expanding distribution networks are the keys to realizing this goal, not stripping patent protection from those who worked to bring forward a solution.

Richard D. Kocur is an assistant professor of business at Grove City College.

