Commentary: The media's dereliction of duty on the lab leak theory

By contrast, there is no evidence yet that the virus emerged from nature.

We will probably never find a smoking gun proving a lab leak, because the Chinese regime has almost certainly destroyed all evidence at the Wuhan lab. The Chinese Communist Party will never cooperate in an impartial investigation because so long as it remains possible that the virus emerged from nature, then it could be an act of God for which Beijing cannot be held fully responsible — their lies and cover-up notwithstanding. But if the virus emerged from a Chinese government lab because of lax safety and irresponsible research practices, then it is no longer an act of God, but an act of state — and the Chinese regime is directly responsible for unleashing a pandemic that has killed millions.

It is obvious why the Chinese regime wanted to dismiss a lab leak. But why was the media so eager to dismiss it? Perhaps because the most vocal advocates of the theory were President Donald Trump and his supporters, like Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. And in the run-up to the 2020 election, any effort to blame China for the damage done by the virus was treated as an attempt to deflect responsibility from Trump as the villain of the COVID-19 story.