Commentary: Thiessen

Without the United States, without Reagan, the wall would have been brought down — smashed under the treads of Soviet tanks.

It is not simply Germany’s refusal to honor Reagan that rankles. Grenell points out that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas “wrote a definitive opinion piece that was produced in more than 20 papers across Europe ... about the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall and how far Germany is coming ... and he didn’t mention the United States.” Indeed, his only reference to America was bemoaning how Berlin’s exhortations to address issues such as climate change “fall on deaf ears in Moscow, Beijing and, unfortunately, to an increasing extent also in Washington, DC.” He thanks “Gorbachev’s policy of glasnost and perestroika” but not a word of gratitude for Reagan or the United States.

This from a country that is failing to meet its financial obligations to the NATO alliance that secured its freedom. Germany is one of the wealthiest countries in Europe, which sends billions of dollars to Russia for natural gas in Germany. Yet it spends just 1.24% of its gross domestic product on defense, among the bottom of the NATO allies. This month, Germany’s defense minister called for raising its defense spending to the required 2% of GDP ... by 2031.