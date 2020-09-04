Commentary: This election, let’s vote for increased broadband and digital equity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

When I signed up with the Nevada State Democratic Party as a volunteer, I knew I was signing up for something different. Getting out the vote in the midst of a pandemic is something no one has navigated before, and I was eager to get to work.

I knew there would be challenges, such as figuring out how to create personal connections with other volunteers without ever meeting them in-person and how to galvanize voters when many are struggling with the health and economic fallout of COVID-19.

However, working as a volunteer has provided a lens into another vital issue: the increasing digital divide — in both access and literacy — between the wealthy and poor, the urban and rural, the elderly and young.

This divide began well before COVID-19, but the pandemic has greatly exacerbated it.

As a volunteer, my job is to persuade Nevadans to vote for Joe Biden to serve as the next President of the United States — and motivate these voters to take action and mobilize their neighbors into supporting Democrats up and down the ballot.

With COVID-19 inhibiting face-to-face canvassing, I have pivoted to using Zoom and other technological tools to facilitate conversations, but I would soon learn about the barriers that many rural Nevadans face in accessing these tools.