Commentary: Value of life in age of virus

Acknowledging it forces a commitment to something better, to a change in how we value all human life. But it’s a difficult commitment to make, and it’s even more difficult to carry out.

There’s a lot of unprocessed grief in the United States of America today. Take my Empire State. We don’t even know how many thousands died of coronavirus because of a decision made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to have patients with COVID-19 transferred from hospitals to nursing homes. In this pandemic moment, we could drown in numbers and misery if we paid too much attention. But how is this all going to change the way we operate in our own families? How is this going to change us?

It’s been especially galling having to listen to Cuomo talk about the value of every human life, while knowing that he has celebrated expanding abortion in New York.

This is of a piece with a recent op-ed in the Los Angeles Times that applauded California’s assisted suicide practice, urging its extension for patients with dementia. First, physician-assisted suicide was about terminal conditions. But suicide is suicide, and the law is a teacher. Once we make it legal and acceptable and even preferred in some circumstances, of course, not only does it encourage suicide across the board as it becomes a poison in our cultural bloodstream, but we may just go ahead and expand it, just as with abortion.