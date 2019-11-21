Commentary: Yes, your kid can get a degree with no debt. Here's how

WASHINGTON — When it comes to a college education, many parents have accepted as fact that student loans are the gateway to financial freedom for their children.

Think about that for a moment.

Debt has become the default for families trying to ascend the economic ladder. But debt, when overused, can tip you over and make you crash.

I’ve found that when people start with a promise to themselves and their children — a degree with no debt — they make different choices. And those choices help folks achieve real wealth sooner.

If you’re not being strangled with student loans starting out, you’re more likely to start investing for retirement. The sooner you start saving, the more time you have for your money to grow.

To help you believe the impossible is possible, for this month’s Color of Money Book Club I’m recommending “Debt Free Degree” by Anthony ONeal (Ramsey Press, $19.99).

ONeal is a protégé of Dave Ramsey, the anti-credit card champion of living on beans and rice because, as he frequently tells his millions of followers, “if you will live like no one else, later you can live like no one else.”