Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada applauds the Class of 2022

Even after a decade of working for Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, one thing I never tire of is witnessing our students cross the graduation finish line in their caps and gowns, diplomas in hand with glowing smiles. This celebratory moment is more than just a rite of passage for the students we case-manage, it represents a significant triumph over the challenges and adversities our students face every day. And while we focus on providing necessities such as food, clothing, counseling and more, it’s the relationships we build with our students, the personalized goals we help them identify and the pathway to success that make the ultimate difference.

Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our community partners, in-school site coordinators and Elko and Humboldt County school faculty and staff, we continue to make a difference in our students and their families’ lives through programs and services that provide basic but critical needs. We rely on our robust network of 100-plus community partners and nonprofits to go “All In For Kids” and give students whatever they need to allow them to focus on learning and stay in school.

From food and hygiene products, students’ needs are significant, and we stand ready to fill the gaps. The adage, “it takes a village,” couldn’t be truer than it is for Communities In Schools as we work together to help our students graduate and prepare for college, a vocation or the workforce.

This year, we have continued to adapt where and when needed, resuming our trusted fundraising campaigns and partnerships with community organizations. A few of my favorite moments include: resuming our eighth annual “A Nite at The Races” last summer and raising more than $21,000; the return of “Thanksgiving Dinner for Kids” which helped feed approximately 150 families at Thanksgiving; and the 7th Annual Undie 500 presented by Ignite Life Chiropractor, which provided hundreds of new socks and underwear to Elko County students in need. Every dollar raised and donation item collected stayed in Elko and Humboldt Counties to directly help our community’s most vulnerable students.

But the true superstars are our students and our site coordinators who stand by our students every step of the way. With the support of our site coordinators, our students remained on track, sought guidance and counseling and put in the extra time to complete their schoolwork with passing grades. We commend the entire class of 2022 for rising above and for showing their peers that anything is possible. And to our future students, please know that Communities In Schools is here to support and empower you to chase your dreams and realize your true potential.

We look forward to continuing to work with all our partners to make sure that all students, no matter their circumstances, have the same opportunity to succeed in school and beyond. As we embrace our mission to be “All In For Kids,” we are part of a powerful movement of change to create equitable learning environments that benefit current and future generations.

For more information, please contact Communities In Schools at 775-738-2783.

Sarah Goicoechea is executive director of Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada.

