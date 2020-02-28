Coronavirus case in Oregon

NEW YORK — The coronavirus outbreak began to look more like a worldwide economic crisis Friday as anxiety about the infection emptied shops and amusement parks, canceled events, cut trade and travel and dragged already slumping financial markets even lower.

U.S. financial markets limped to their worst weekly finish since the 2008 financial crisis. The damage from the week of relentless selling was eye-popping: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3,583 points, or 12.4%. Microsoft and Apple, the two most valuable companies in the S&P 500, lost a combined $300 billion.

Worldwide, more employers told their workers to stay home, and officials locked down neighborhoods and closed schools.

“This is a case where in economic terms the cure is almost worse than the disease,” said Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “When you quarantine cities … you lose economic activity that you’re not going to get back.”

The list of countries touched by the illness climbed to almost 60. More than 83,000 people worldwide have contracted the illness, with deaths topping 2,800.