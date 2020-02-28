Coronavirus case in Oregon

NEW YORK — The coronavirus outbreak began to look more like a worldwide economic crisis Friday as anxiety about the infection emptied shops and amusement parks, canceled events, cut trade and travel and dragged already slumping financial markets even lower.
U.S. financial markets limped to their worst weekly finish since the 2008 financial crisis. The damage from the week of relentless selling was eye-popping: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3,583 points, or 12.4%. Microsoft and Apple, the two most valuable companies in the S&P 500, lost a combined $300 billion.
Worldwide, more employers told their workers to stay home, and officials locked down neighborhoods and closed schools.
“This is a case where in economic terms the cure is almost worse than the disease,” said Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “When you quarantine cities … you lose economic activity that you’re not going to get back.”
The list of countries touched by the illness climbed to almost 60. More than 83,000 people worldwide have contracted the illness, with deaths topping 2,800.
Meanwhile, Oregon announced late Friday that “the state’s first, presumed case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in an individual living in the state” has occurred. The infected person worked at an elementary school in the Portland area, which will be temporarily closed, authorities said.
“The case was not a person under monitoring or a person under investigation. The individual had neither a history of travel to a country where the virus was circulating, nor is believed to have had a close contact with another confirmed case — the two most common sources of exposure,” the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement.