The Dec. 20 newspaper misprinted the times of ‘Christmas with Living Stones.’ The church’s Christmas program is slated for two times on Dec. 23 at the Elko Convention Center: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments