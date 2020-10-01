Cortez Masto defends ACA

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) on Friday issued the following statement after a majority of Senate Republicans voted against a motion by Democratic Leader Schumer to block Attorney General Barr and the Justice Department from supporting President Trump’s lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act in the Supreme Court. The motion failed on a vote 51-43; it required 60 votes to pass.

“The Justice Department and Attorney General Barr have joined Republican state Attorneys General in a suit attacking the Affordable Care Act — in the middle of a deadly pandemic. This is part of a years-long effort by this administration to rip away the protections of the ACA from Nevadans — first in Congress, and now in the courts.

There are over 70,000 Nevadans who have survived COVID-19, and they now have a preexisting condition. Meanwhile, this administration is rushing to confirm an extreme nominee to the Supreme Court who would rip health care away. Repealing the ACA will put over 1.2 million Nevadans and millions of Americans with preexisting conditions at risk and jeopardize gains in health care.

I am proud to stand up for health care in the face of these senseless and cruel plans to deprive Nevadans of key coverage and protections at a time when they are so urgently needed.”

