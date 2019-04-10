Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) led 13 senators in a letter to Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt demanding clarity on his decision to systemically limit public input on his initiative to open more public lands for oil and gas leasing.
“As the United States Senate continues to consider your nomination for Secretary of the Interior, we are extremely concerned about actions taken by the Department of the Interior (DOI), under your direction, to limit opportunities for the public to meaningfully participate in oil and gas leasing and development decisions for public lands,” the senators said. “Meanwhile, as public comment and environmental review has been curtailed or dismissed, DOI and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) pursued a reckless push for so-called ‘energy dominance’ that put over 18 million acres of public lands on the auction block for the oil and gas industry.”
“We urge you to immediately commit to reverse actions that limit public comment and to ensure that all stakeholders have their rightful say in how our shared public lands are used,” the senators added. “As Deputy Secretary, Acting Secretary, and now nominee to be the nation’s primary steward of our national lands and waters, you are expected to serve the public interest and not the narrow interests of one industry.”
In addition to Senator Cortez Masto, Senators Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), Jeffrey A. Merkley (D-Ore.), Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), Bernard Sanders (I-Vt.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) cosigned the letter.
