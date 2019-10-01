LAS VEGAS – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., released the following statement commemorating the two-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Massacre in Las Vegas:
Two years ago, our state of Nevada was transformed. Fifty-eight people were enjoying an evening of music with family and friends when their lives were taken from them and hundreds more were injured in what would be the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
When I think about the Route 91 Massacre, my heart aches for the loved ones of those who didn’t come home that night and for those still recovering from the physical, mental and emotional wounds they suffered that night.
I also think about those who ran into the crowd — towards danger — to help others. The everyday heroes, first responders, and medical professionals who made a difference.
And I’ll never forget the sea of people who lined up to donate blood or the candle light vigils that provided our communities a place to reflect.
I’m so proud of my hometown of Las Vegas and how we came together — and are still coming together — for the survivors and the families of the victims. We came together as a city — and as a state — and displayed incredible strength and unity in the face of tragedy.
I will always remember the Route 91 festival victims and their loved ones. And though the pain will never fully fade away, I’m thankful to see our community coming together to bring healing with each new day.
On this solemn anniversary, let’s honor the 1October victims and their loved ones and those who risked their own safety to help others.
Today, and every day, we’re Vegas Strong.
