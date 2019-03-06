WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) cosponsored the Same Day Registration Act, legislation introduced by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) to require states to provide same day registration at polling places on the day of a Federal election, making voting easier for all Americans.
“The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and Congress should be doing everything it can to remove hurdles and make voting as accessible as possible,” she said. “This bill prevents citizens from facing undue barriers at the ballot box and will help ensure our elected leaders are truly representative of the people they serve.”
In addition to Cortez Masto, 14 other Democratic senators and one independent are sponsoring the legislation.
The Same Day Registration Act would amend the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to require states to provide for same day registration. This bill would allow voters participating in same day registration to cast a valid ballot on their day of voting, and requires state compliance for the 2020 federal election. Currently, 17 states and the District of Columbia offer same day registration.
