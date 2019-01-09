Much like the TV dramas that typically air during prime time, the President’s speech was fiction. The House and Senate have already worked in a bipartisan manner to reopen the government and secure our southern border; it’s President Trump who won’t take “yes” for an answer. Instead of holding federal workers in Nevada and across the country hostage over five billion dollars for his border wall boondoggle, the President should use the billions in border security funding Congress has already given him and of which he’s barely spent a fraction. I’ll continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to reopen the government and address the problems of our immigration system.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments