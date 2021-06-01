Country Under the Stars returns on June 10

ELKO – Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko present the sixth annual Country Under the Stars Concert June 10 at the Elko County Fairgrounds featuring Rodney Atkins.

“You don’t want to miss the event of the year,” said Carey Metras, director of events for the Boys and Girls Club of Elko.

Atkins has six No. 1 hits, four studio LPs, eight Top Five singles, and over 13 million units sold.

His 2006 single, “Watching You,” was named the Number One Song of the Decade by Country Aircheck. His other No. 1 hits include, “Take a Back Road,” “These Are My People,” “If You’re Going Through Hell,” and “It’s America.”

Carver Louis kicks off the concert at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Louis is a native of Tooele, Utah and released his debut single “Through with You,” in 2017. Since then, he has released hits such as “Light of My Life Girl,” and “Change Up.”

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Starting immediately after the concert and after-party features live music from Carver Louis, dancing and drinks.

Tickets start at $35. Front of stage upgrades are available with a limited amount to be sold.