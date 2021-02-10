County administers 5,866 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

ELKO – A total of 851 Elko County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, while the death toll from the virus reached 49.

As of Feb. 10, Elko County had administered 5,866 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — including 5,015 first doses — according to the Nevada Health Response website.

The county reported its 49th coronavirus death Monday, a Wells man in his 70s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

Ten patients are currently hospitalized.

Twelve new cases and two recoveries were confirmed Monday, for a total of 155 active cases. One of the new cases is in West Wendover, the others in Elko and Spring Creek.

The county has a test positivity rate of 10.1% and a case rate of 316 per 100,000 people.

Elko County and its healthcare partners are currently administering vaccine to the 65 and older population as well as those who are in the Public Safety and Security, Frontline Community Support and part of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics (agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain) groups of the essential workforce.