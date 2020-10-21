County offers incentive for COVID testing

ELKO — Elko County Commissioners are once again offering an incentive program for those who are willing to participate in COVID-19 Community Testing this week.

The first 100 people who participate will receive a $20 Chamber Check.

The testing will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Elko County Fairgrounds parking lot at the corner of 13th and Cedar streets.

“Participation helps the County to meet its testing goals for our recovery plan while at the same time promoting shopping locally,” stated the county.

More than 800 Elko County residents have been tested for coronavirus over the past week.

Eighteen new cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday in Elko County, raising the number of active cases to 176.

There were 11 recoveries, and nine patients remain hospitalized. Eleven people in Elko County have died from the virus.

For more information call 775-777-2507 or 775-748-0204.

