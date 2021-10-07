County to upgrade dispatch systems

ELKO – With a money boost from Elko County’s increase in phone surcharges from 25 cents to $1 earlier this year, the county will be upgrading the computer-aided dispatch system that is part of its 911 modernization effort.

County Commissioners agreed with the Enhanced 911 Board’s recommendation that it go through the state for the dispatch update, which will cost close to $148,083. Annual maintenance will cost an additional $16,235.

Police Chief Ty Trouten said the county has installed a Next Generation 911 system but needs to upgrade the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system, which is “now beyond end of life,” with the system patch expiring on Dec. 31, 2022.

He said the upgrade should be completed well before December 2022.

Currently, dispatch users cannot interface with each other, so they must go through central dispatch. Trouten said the new system would allow the police departments, sheriff’s department, and other emergency services to interact.

The approved proposal is for Motorola Solutions Inc. to provide the CAD upgrade through a shared agency agreement under the state contract with Motorola Solutions. Trouten said Elko Police Department will be most affected by the change because it uses a different vendor now.