County's 36th virus death reported

ELKO – The coronavirus death toll in Elko County rose again on Tuesday with the passing of a Spring Creek woman in her 80s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

There have been 36 deaths since the pandemic began, two of which have occurred this week.

Elko County is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, eight of which are tribal residents.

Fifteen patients are currently hospitalized.

Like the rest of the country, vaccination efforts in Nevada so far have focused on front-line health care workers and staff and residents in long-term care facilities.

Clark County health officials reported that coronavirus vaccinations for people 75 and older could begin at pharmacies there as soon as Jan. 11.

Nevada Health and Human Services spokeswoman Shannon Litz did not provide a specific time frame but said multiple counties could “soon” begin vaccinating people in the state’s second-tier priority group, which includes older people.