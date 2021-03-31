Covid-19 numbers steady in Elko

ELKO – Local coronavirus numbers were holding steady this week, while the number of deaths and new cases statewide were slightly higher than recent averages.

Active cases in Elko County remained in the 40s out of a total population of more than 54,000. Three patients are hospitalized and there have been no recent deaths.

The county’s test positivity rate is down to 4.5%, which is below the World Health Organization goal of 5% for governments to relax pandemic prevention restrictions.

The 14-day positivity rate in Clark County dropped to 4%. Statewide, the figure remained at 4.2%.

However, Nevada tallied 268 new cases on Wednesday and 10 more deaths. Those numbers are up from recent 14-day averages of 200 new cases a day and three deaths.

Vaccinations will be available to everyone 16 and older statewide beginning Monday.

Upcoming vaccination clinics in Elko County include one on April 7 at the Peppermill Concert Hall in West Wendover. First dose registration is full but second dose sign-ups are available.

In Elko, events are slated April 9 and 17 at the Elko Convention Center. First and second dose registrations are still available.

For additional information regarding vaccine administration, visit www.elkocountynv.net or the Immunize Nevada webpage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0