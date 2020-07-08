Crescent Valley driver involved in accident across Idaho border

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

GRASMERE, Idaho -- On July 7, 2020, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 51 at milepost 32, near Grasmere, in Owyhee County, Idaho.

Macquinzi A. Marlar, 18, of Crescent Valley, Nevada, was driving southbound in a 2003 Subaru Legacy. Deanna M. Maley, 53, of Fox, Oregon, was driving northbound in a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban. Marlar drove left of the center line, and struck Maley.

Also in Maley's vehicle were Rocky L. Maley, 55, of Fox, Oregon; Dillon L. Maley, 21, of Fox, Oregon; Cole J. Maley, 29, of Fox, Oregon; and Kelsei L. Kiser, 20, of Council, Idaho.

Marlar and Deanna M. Maley were wearing seatbelts. Both were transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho.

None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts. Rocky L. Maley was ejected from the vehicle, and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. Dillon L. Maley, Cole J. Maley, and Kiser were transported by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The road was either fully blocked or partially blocked for approximately four and a half hours as crews worked to clear the crash.

