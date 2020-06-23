Critical Minerals: Securing America’s Future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

At no other time in recent memory has the United States needed to invest domestically and be less dependent on foreign products and natural resources. America’s manufacturing and technology sectors are among the highest-paying and fastest growing in the country, and their raw materials could and should be sourced from the United States by American workers. The impacts to consumers and the nation’s economy from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus illustrates the need for domestic production of critical minerals.

In response to President Trump’s Executive Order 13817, A Federal Strategy to Ensure Secure and Reliable Supplies of Critical Minerals, the Department of the Interior established a list of 35 minerals essential to the economic and national security of the United States. The list includes rare earth elements and other metals such as lithium, indium, tellurium, gallium, and platinum group elements. They are used in the smartphones in our pockets, the cars we drive, the computers and televisions we rely on for work and entertainment, alloys for the aerospace and defense industries, integrated circuits and optical devices, medical imaging and research, and hundreds of other applications.