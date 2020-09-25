Curly Wolf to participate in 'Made in America' product showcase  at the White House

RENO -- On Monday, October 5, 2020, Curly Wolf will participate in the fourth annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.
“Over the past four years, President Trump has proudly championed products made right here in the USA,” Special Assistant to the President John Horstman said. “Now more than ever, it is vital to support and promote American businesses, American workers, and American-made products. The President is looking forward to welcoming these great Patriots to the White House.”
Businesses from each of the 50 states have been invited to display their American-made products at the White House in Washington, D.C. Curly Wolf
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!