 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Curly Wolf to participate in 'Made in America' product showcase  at the White House
0 comments

Curly Wolf to participate in 'Made in America' product showcase  at the White House

  • 0

RENO -- On Monday, October 5, 2020, ​Curly Wolf will participate in the fourth annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.    

“Over the past four years, President Trump has proudly championed products made right here  in the USA,” Special Assistant to the President John Horstman said. “Now more than ever, it is  vital to support and promote American businesses, American workers, and American-made  products. The President is looking forward to welcoming these great Patriots to the White  House.” 

Businesses from each of the 50 states have been invited to display their American-made  products at the White House in Washington, D.C. ​Curly Wolf ​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News