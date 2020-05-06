TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1982, a jury ruled in favor of Raiders owner Al Davis in an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL, allowing Davis to move the team from Oakland, California, to Los Angeles.

TODAY’S NUMBER: 16,024 — height (in feet) of the Carstensz Pyramid, the highest summit of Puncak Jaya in Indonesia. Canadian Patrick Morrow became the first person to scale the “Seven Summits” — the highest peak on each of the seven continents — when he reached the top of the Carstensz Pyramid on this day in 1986.