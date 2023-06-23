January 26, 1945—June 14, 2023

ELKO—Daniel J. Thurston born January 26, 1945 in Springfield, MO passed away June 14, 2023 in Elko County, NV.

As a young man, Dan left his childhood home in California to travel the country and worked in a variety of industries. He worked on an apple orchard in Washington state, as a clerk in Iowa, and at a metal refinery back in California. Dan served in the United States Marine Corps in the late

1960's, a source of pride he would carry with him in all his future endeavors.

Dan had been an Elko resident since 1979, which he would tell anyone with great pride. Shortly after moving to Elko, he founded Thurston Testing Laboratory, which he continued to operate until his death. During his more than 45 years in business he had the honor to contribute to the construction of many Elko County institutions, houses, and landmarks. Many of his dearest friends date back to his early business days in Elko County.

He was a former 5th grade catechism teacher for St. Joseph's Catholic Church, a former Little League Baseball umpire, former Elko county Science Fair judge, and served as an assistant coach for the Elko High School speech and debate team. Very little pleased him more than to hear in later years from the young men and women with whom he had spent time in these programs.

Dan has been described as a hospitable and hard working man with a hearty hand shake.

Dan is survived by Paula, his wife of 34 years; his son, Hank; his brother, Anthony ("Tony"); in-laws, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Rosary will be held on Monday, June 26th at 7:00 PM, at Burns Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be served at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 27th at 2:00 PM. Interment in the Elko City Cemetery will follow. A reception/wake will be held following interment in Mater Dei Hall at St. Joseph's Church, courtesy of the Women of Saint Joseph's.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Joseph's catechism program; Northeast Nevada Historical Society; Elko High School speech and debate team; or Grammar #2's gym floor revitalization.