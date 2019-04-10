Thursday, April 11
Today is the 101st day of 2019 and the 23rd day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1814, French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated the throne and was banished to the island of Elba.
In 1945, U.S. forces liberated the Buchenwald concentration camp.
In 1951, President Harry Truman relieved Gen. Douglas MacArthur of his command in Korea.
In 1979, Ugandan dictator Idi Amin was overthrown.
In 2006, Iran announced that it had successfully enriched uranium.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dean Acheson (1893-1971), diplomat/statesman; Dale Messick (1906-2005), comic strip artist; Oleg Cassini (1913-2006), fashion designer; Joel Grey (1932- ), actor; Louise Lasser (1939- ), actress; Thomas Harris (1940- ), author/screenwriter; Jason Varitek (1972- ), baseball player; Jennifer Esposito (1973- ), actress; Mark Teixeira (1980- ), baseball player; Joss Stone (1987- ), singer.
TODAY’S FACT: The population of Uganda is the second-youngest in the world, with a median age of 15.8 years old. Only Niger’s population, with a median age of 15.4, is younger.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1989, Ron Hextall of the Philadelphia Flyers became the first NHL goaltender to score a goal in the playoffs, leading the Flyers to an 8-5 victory over the Washington Capitals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.