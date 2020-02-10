Tuesday, Feb. 11

Today is the 42nd day of 2020 and the 53rd day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1945, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin concluded their conference in Yalta, on the Crimean Peninsula.

In 1990, anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela was released from prison in South Africa after 27 years.

In 2011, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak ceded power in response to mass protests in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, bringing nearly 30 years of rule to a close.

In 2013, the Vatican announced Pope Benedict XVI’s intention to step down as leader of the Catholic Church.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Edison (1847-1931), inventor; Max Baer (1909-1959), boxer; Eva Gabor (1919-1995), actress; Leslie Nielsen (1926-2010), actor; Mary Quant (1934- ), fashion designer; Burt Reynolds (1936-2018), actor; Sheryl Crow (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Sarah Palin (1964- ), politician/TV personality; Jennifer Aniston (1969- ), actress; Damian Lewis (1971- ), actor; Kelly Rowland (1981- ), singer; Natalie Dormer (1982- ), actress; Taylor Lautner (1992- ), actor.