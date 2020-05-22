Saturday, May 23

Today is the 144th day of 2020 and the 66th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1788, South Carolina became the eighth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1846, Mexican President Mariano Paredes issued a manifesto unofficially declaring war on the United States.

In 1934, outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were fatally shot by police officers in Black Lake, Louisiana.

In 1949, the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) was established.

In 1960, a tsunami killed 61 people in Hilo, Hawaii.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carolus Linnaeus (1707-1778), botanist; Margaret Fuller (1810-1850), writer/feminist; Douglas Fairbanks (1883-1939), actor/filmmaker; Margaret Wise Brown (1910-1952), author; Artie Shaw (1910-2004), bandleader; Rosemary Clooney (1928-2002), singer/actress; Joan Collins (1933- ), actress/author; John Newcombe (1944- ), tennis player; Marvin Hagler (1954- ), boxer; Mitch Albom (1958- ), journalist/author; Drew Carey (1958- ), comedian/TV personality; Melissa McBride (1965- ), actress; Jewel (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Ryan Coogler (1986- ), filmmaker; Aaron Donald (1991- ), football player.