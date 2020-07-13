× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tuesday, July 14

Today is the 196th day of 2020 and the 25th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, the French Revolution began with the storming of the Bastille in Paris.

In 1881, infamous outlaw Billy the Kid was shot to death by Sheriff Pat Garrett near Fort Sumner in New Mexico.

In 1965, NASA’s Mariner 4 began its flyby of Mars, taking the first close-up photos of the planet.

In 2015, NASA’s New Horizons probe became the first spacecraft to explore Pluto.

In 2016, a truck was driven into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France, killing 86 people.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gustav Klimt (1862-1918), painter; Woody Guthrie (1912-1967), singer-songwriter/musician; Gerald Ford (1913-2006), 38th U.S. president; Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007), screenwriter/director; Harry Dean Stanton (1926-2017), actor; Rosey Grier (1932- ), football player/actor; Jane Lynch (1960- ), actress; Matthew Fox (1966- ), actor; Brian Selznick (1966- ), writer/illustrator; Darrelle Revis (1985- ), football player; Conor McGregor (1988- ), mixed martial artist.