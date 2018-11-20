Thursday, Nov. 22
Today is the 326th day of 2018 and the 62nd day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1497, explorer Vasco da Gama rounded the Cape of Good Hope in Africa.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as his replacement.
In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigned.
In 2005, Angela Merkel took office as the first female chancellor of Germany.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: George Eliot (1819-1880), author; Charles de Gaulle (1890-1970), French president and general; Hoagy Carmichael (1899-1981), composer; Benjamin Britten (1913-1976), composer; Rodney Dangerfield (1921-2004), actor/comedian; Robert Vaughn (1932-2016), actor; Billie Jean King (1943- ), tennis player; Steven Van Zandt (1950- ), actor/musician; Jamie Lee Curtis (1958- ), actress; Boris Becker (1967- ), tennis player; Mark Ruffalo (1967- ), actor; Scarlett Johansson (1984- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: “Toy Story,” the first full-length film to be entirely computer-generated, was released on this day in 1995. The film earned $29.1 million in its opening weekend.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1986, Mike Tyson knocked out Trevor Berbick, becoming, at 20 years and 5 months of age, the youngest-ever heavyweight boxing champion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.