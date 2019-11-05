Wednesday, Nov. 6

Today is the 310th day of 2019 and the 45th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1860, Abraham Lincoln defeated three other candidates to win the presidency.

In 1861, voters in the Confederate States of America elected Jefferson Davis president.

In 1947, “Meet the Press” made its television debut.

In 1995, Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell announced a deal that would move the nearly 50-year-old NFL franchise to Baltimore.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Dow (1851-1902), economist/journalist; John Philip Sousa (1854-1932), composer; James Naismith (1861-1939), inventor of basketball; Zig Ziglar (1926-2012), author; Mike Nichols (1931-2014), filmmaker; Sally Field (1946- ), actress; Glenn Frey (1948-2016), singer-songwriter; Ethan Hawke (1970- ), actor; Rebecca Romijn (1972- ), model/actress; Pat Tillman (1976-2004), football player; Emma Stone (1988- ), actress.

TODAY’S FACT: “Meet the Press,” which is the longest-running television series in history and is still on the air, began in 1945 as a radio show called “American Mercury Presents: Meet the Press.”

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1869, Rutgers College defeated Princeton University (then known as the College of New Jersey) by the score of 6-4 in the first modern intercollegiate football game.

