Wednesday, Aug. 18

Today is the 230th day of 2021 and the 60th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first English child born in the Americas.

In 1590, Roanoke Island governor John White returned from a supply trip to England to find the colony deserted.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, extending the right to vote to women.

In 1983, Hurricane Alicia made landfall near Galveston, Texas, eventually causing 22 deaths and more than $1 billion in damage.

In 2008, Pakistan’s President Pervez Musharraf resigned under threat of impeachment.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Meriwether Lewis (1774-1809), explorer; Shelley Winters (1920-2006), actress; Rosalynn Carter (1927- ), first lady; Roberto Clemente (1934-1972), baseball player; Robert Redford (1936- ), actor/director; Patrick Swayze (1952-2009), actor; Denis Leary (1957- ), actor/comedian; Madeleine Stowe (1958- ), actress; Edward Norton (1969- ), actor/director; Kaitlin Olson (1975- ), actress; Andy Samberg (1978- ), actor/comedian; Bart Scott (1980- ), football player/radio personality; Miesha Tate (1986- ), mixed martial artist.