Saturday, Aug. 14

Today is the 226th day of 2021 and the 56th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act, guaranteeing income for retirees and the unemployed.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced Japan’s unconditional surrender and the end of World War II.

In 2003, 50 million people in the northeastern United States and Ontario, Canada, lost power in one of the largest blackouts in history.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Doc Holliday (1851-1887), gambler; David Crosby (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Steve Martin (1945- ), actor/writer/musician; Danielle Steel (1947- ), novelist; Gary Larson (1950- ), cartoonist; James Horner (1953-2015), composer; Rusty Wallace (1956- ), race car driver; Earvin “Magic” Johnson (1959- ), basketball player/businessman; Halle Berry (1966- ), actress; Mila Kunis (1983- ), actress; Tim Tebow (1987- ), athlete/sportscaster.

TODAY’S FACT: The New York Times reported in 1945 that an estimated 2 million people flooded New York City’s Times Square following the announcement of the Japanese surrender in World War II.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2007, Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox was ejected from his 132nd major league game, passing the record previously set by John McGraw. Cox retired in 2010 with 158 regular season and three post-season ejections in his career.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0