Wednesday, April 10
Today is the 100th day of 2019 and the 22nd day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was founded in New York City.
In 1938, a referendum made Nazi Germany’s annexation of Austria official.
In 1972, famed comic actor and director Charlie Chaplin received an honorary Oscar at the 44th Annual Academy Awards, after a 12-minute standing ovation.
In 2003, Congress approved the Amber Alert system, which alerts the public to child abductions.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Hazlitt (1778-1830), writer; William Booth (1829-1912), Salvation Army founder; Joseph Pulitzer (1847-1911), publisher; Harry Morgan (1915-2011), actor; Max von Sydow (1929- ), actor; Omar Sharif (1932-2015), actor; John Madden (1936- ), football coach/broadcaster; Steven Seagal (1952- ), actor; Babyface (1959- ), singer-songwriter/producer; David Harbour (1975- ), actor; Charlie Hunnam (1980- ), actor; Mandy Moore (1984- ), actress/singer-songwriter; Haley Joel Osment (1988- ), actor; Daisy Ridley (1992- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: According to estimates from the CIA, residents of the 0.77-square-mile principality of Monaco enjoy the longest life expectancy in the world, at an average of 89.5 years.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers announced the purchase of Jackie Robinson’s contract from the Montreal Royals, a minor-league club.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “You know more of a road by having travelled it than by all the conjectures and descriptions in the world.” — William Hazlitt
TODAY’S NUMBER: $142.7 million — amount raised in the Salvation Army’s 2018 Red Kettle Campaign. The fundraising program “provides toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round.”
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (April 5) and first quarter moon (April 12).
