Thursday, Oct. 31
Today is the 304th day of 2019 and the 39th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his “Ninety-Five Theses” on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, in protest of the selling of papal indulgences.
In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died of complications from a ruptured appendix.
In 1941, the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, was declared complete.
In 1957, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc., established its first American headquarters in Hollywood, California.
In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two bodyguards.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Keats (1795-1821), poet; Juliette Gordon Low (1860-1927), Girl Scouts founder; Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), Taiwanese leader; Dale Evans (1912-2001), actress/singer-songwriter; Dan Rather (1931- ), TV journalist; Michael Landon (1936-1991), actor; John Candy (1950-1994), actor; Jane Pauley (1950- ), TV journalist; Nick Saban (1951- ), football coach; Peter Jackson (1961- ), filmmaker; Dermot Mulroney (1963- ), actor; Vanilla Ice (1967- ), rapper; Piper Perabo (1976- ), actress; Willow Smith (2000- ), actress/singer.
TODAY’S FACT: An outspoken critic of clerical celibacy, Martin Luther married Katherine of Bora, a former nun, in 1525. They had five children together.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1950, Earl Lloyd became the first African American to play in an NBA game.
