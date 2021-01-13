Thursday, Jan. 14

Today is the 14th day of 2021 and the 25th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris that ended the Revolutionary War.

In 1943, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Charles de Gaulle met in Casablanca, Morocco.

In 1952, the morning news program “Today” debuted on NBC.

In 1954, New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio and actress Marilyn Monroe were married in San Francisco.

In 2010, Yemen declared open war on al-Qaida.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Benedict Arnold (1741-1801), American soldier/traitor; Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965), theologian/physician; Hal Roach (1892-1992), film and TV producer; John Dos Passos (1896-1970), author; Andy Rooney (1919-2011), writer/TV commentator; Faye Dunaway (1941- ), actress; Shannon Lucid (1943- ), astronaut; Lawrence Kasdan (1949- ), filmmaker; Steven Soderbergh (1963- ), filmmaker; Shepard Smith (1964- ), TV journalist; LL Cool J (1968- ), rapper/actor; Jason Bateman (1969- ), actor; Dave Grohl (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Grant Gustin (1990- ), actor.

TODAY’S FACT: Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1943 meeting in Casablanca marked the first time a U.S. president traveled by airplane while in office and the first time a president left the country’s soil during wartime.

