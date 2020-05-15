Saturday, May 16

Today is the 137th day of 2020 and the 59th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was acquitted in his impeachment trial by one vote in the Senate.

In 1929, the first Academy Awards were presented.

In 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising officially ended as German forces destroyed the Great Synagogue of Warsaw.

In 1966, the Beach Boys and Bob Dylan released their respective seminal records, “Pet Sounds” and “Blonde on Blonde.”

In 1997, President Mobutu Sese Seko relinquished power after 32 years of dictatorial rule in Zaire.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Fonda (1905-1982), actor; Studs Terkel (1912-2008), author/journalist; Liberace (1919-1987), singer/pianist; Billy Martin (1928-1989), baseball player/manager; Danny Trejo (1944- ), actor; Pierce Brosnan (1953- ), actor; Olga Korbut (1955- ), gymnast; Mare Winningham (1959- ), actress; Janet Jackson (1966- ), singer-songwriter; David Boreanaz (1969- ), actor; Megan Fox (1986- ), actress.