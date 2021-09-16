 Skip to main content
Friday, Sept. 17

Today is the 260th day of 2021 and the 90th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY

In 1787, delegations from 12 states voted to approve the proposed Constitution at Philadelphia’s Constitutional Convention.

In 1862, more than 23,000 people died or were wounded in the Battle of Antietam near Sharpsburg, Maryland, resulting in the bloodiest single day in U.S. military history.

In 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin reached a historic accord at Camp David.

In 2001, the New York Stock Exchange reopened, having been closed since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

Rube Foster (1879-1930), baseball player/manager; William Carlos Williams (1883-1963), physician/poet; Hank Williams Sr. (1923-1953), singer-songwriter; George Blanda (1927-2010), football player; Anne Bancroft (1931-2005), actress; Ken Kesey (1935-2001), author; Phil Jackson (1945- ), basketball player/coach; Baz Luhrmann (1962- ), filmmaker; Kyle Chandler (1965- ), actor; Jimmie Johnson (1975- ), race car driver; Flo Rida (1979- ), rapper; Alex Ovechkin (1985- ), hockey player; Patrick Mahomes (1995- ), football player.

TODAY’S FACT

NASA unveiled its first space shuttle, Enterprise, at a ceremony in Palmdale, California, on this day in 1976.

TODAY’S SPORTs

In 2004, Barry Bonds became just the third baseball player in history (after Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth) to hit 700 career home runs.

