Thursday, June 6
Today is the 157th day of 2019 and the 79th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1844, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) was founded in London.
In 1889, a fire destroyed all of downtown Seattle, Washington.
In 1944, 155,000 Allied troops landed at Normandy, France, on D-Day as Operation Overlord, the invasion of Europe, began.
In 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon.
In 2002, President George W. Bush proposed consolidating 22 federal agencies under a single, Cabinet-level Department of Homeland Security.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Diego Velazquez (1599-1660), painter; Nathan Hale (1755-1776), soldier; John Trumbull (1756-1843), painter; Alexander Pushkin (1799-1837), poet; Karl Braun (1850-1918), physicist; Thomas Mann (1875-1955), author; V.C. Andrews (1923-1986), author; Robert Englund (1947- ), actor; Harvey Fierstein (1954- ), actor; Bjorn Borg (1956- ), tennis player; Jason Isaacs (1963- ), actor; Paul Giamatti (1967- ), actor; Natalie Morales (1972- ), TV journalist.
TODAY’S FACT: Basketball, racquetball and volleyball were all invented at YMCA facilities.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1946, the Basketball Association of America, which would later become the National Basketball Association, was founded in New York City.
