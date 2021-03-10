Thursday, March 11

Today is the 70th day of 2021 and the 81st day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1861, delegates from seven states adopted the Constitution of the Confederate States of America.

In 1888, the “Great Blizzard of ‘88” struck the Northeastern United States, killing more than 400 people.

In 2004, 191 people were killed when terrorist bombs exploded on rush-hour commuter trains in Madrid.

In 2011, a magnitude 9.03 undersea earthquake triggered a tsunami that struck Japan, killing nearly 16,000 people and causing meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

In 2020, the World Health Organization officially announced the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lawrence Welk (1903-1992), bandleader; Ralph Abernathy (1926-1990), civil rights leader; Rupert Murdoch (1931- ), business leader; Sam Donaldson (1934- ), TV journalist; Antonin Scalia (1936-2016), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Douglas Adams (1952-2001), author; Peter Berg (1964- ), actor/filmmaker; Terrence Howard (1969- ), actor; Johnny Knoxville (1971- ), actor; Thora Birch (1982- ), actress; Anton Yelchin (1989-2016), actor; Anthony Davis (1993- ), basketball player.