Tuesday, Nov. 10

Today is the 315th day of 2020 and the 50th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1775, the Continental Congress created the U.S. Marine Corps.

In 1954, the USMC War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial) was dedicated near Arlington National Cemetery.

In 1969, “Sesame Street” premiered on PBS.

In 1977, a human was conceived through in-vitro fertilization for the first time.

In 2001, China was approved for membership in the World Trade Organization.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Martin Luther (1483-1546), leader of the Protestant Reformation; William Hogarth (1697-1764), painter/engraver; Claude Rains (1889-1967), actor; Richard Burton (1925-1984), actor; Ennio Morricone (1928-2020), composer; Tim Rice (1944- ), lyricist; Les Miles (1953- ), football coach; Neil Gaiman (1960- ), author; Tracy Morgan (1968- ), actor/comedian; Ellen Pompeo (1969- ), actress; Walton Goggins (1971- ), actor; Brittany Murphy (1977-2009), actress; Eve (1978- ), rapper/producer; Miranda Lambert (1983- ), singer; Taron Egerton (1989- ), actor.