Friday, Jan. 10

Today is the 10th day of 2020 and the 21st day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1776, Thomas Paine published his pro-independence pamphlet “Common Sense,” which quickly sold some 100,000 copies.

In 1863, the London Underground subway began operations.

In 1901, the Spindletop oil field was discovered in Beaumont, Texas, leading to the Texas Oil Boom.

In 2003, North Korea withdrew from the multination treaty barring it from developing a nuclear weapons program.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ray Bolger (1904-1987), actor/dancer; Paul Henreid (1908-1992), actor; Stephen E. Ambrose (1936-2002), author/historian; Sal Mineo (1939-1976), actor; Jim Croce (1943-1973), singer-songwriter; Rod Stewart (1945- ), singer-songwriter; George Foreman (1949- ), boxer; Roy Blunt (1950- ), U.S. senator; Pat Benatar (1953- ), singer-songwriter; Jemaine Clement (1974- ), actor/comedian.

TODAY’S FACT: The 29 oil refineries located in the state of Texas can process more than 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, accounting for more than a quarter of the total U.S. refining capacity.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1982, Dwight Clark caught a Joe Montana pass for a touchdown with 51 seconds left on the clock, securing a 28-27 San Francisco 49ers victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC championship game.

